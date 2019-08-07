David R. Keller, 69, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Plainsfield, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Richard and Frances Keller. He was the loving husband of Carol Reczkowski, to whom he was married for more than 40 years.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by three children: Eric (Heather), Drew (Susan), and Marley. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Isaac, Abraham, and Malachi, as well as his two siblings Brian (Darlene) and Douglas (Patricia).
Dave worked for Barley Snyder for more than 33 years, where he served as Managing Partner for eight years and enjoyed mentoring younger lawyers at the firm. He loved Lancaster and was an active and engaged member of the community. His community service included Past Chair positions at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lancaster County Workforce Investment Board, Lancaster Private Industry Council, Lancaster Alliance, and the Economic Development Company; Vice Chair of Lancaster-York Heritage Region; and board membership with United Way of Lancaster County, and the Visiting Nurses Association of Lancaster County.
Dave worked for six years as an Attorney for Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell & Hippel and for six years as a Senior Labor Management Relations Examiner for the National Labor Relations Board, both in Philadelphia.
Dave received his A.B. with honors from Princeton University and his J.D., Magna Cum Laude, from Temple University School of Law. He was a member of the American, Pennsylvania, and Lancaster Bar associations and was the former chair of the Labor Law section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Dave received the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2018 Exemplar Award, which recognized him for significant contributions to Lancaster's business community and quality of life.
Dave enjoyed golf, Broadway shows, having a cigar with his buddies, and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer HOPE Fund. Checks may be sent to:The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania
Memo: Pancreatic Cancer HOPE Fund c/o Andrew Bellet, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Donations may also be made online at: http://givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingDavidKeller
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com