David R. Johnson, 71, of Oxford, PA, passed away on October 26, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA on December 19th 1950 at St. Joseph's Hospital, he was the son of Vera (Zuck) Johnson and the late Stephen R. Johnson.
Dave was a 1968 graduate of Hempfield High School and a 1972 graduate of Gettysburg College receiving a degree in physics. He used his degree to teach physics classes both at Selinsgrove High School as well as Gettysburg High School. He later earned a master's degree in physics from the University of Delaware and was in charge of its physics laboratory until his retirement in 2015.
He had a strong interest in local and regional history and spent many days at the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society working on genealogy and German fraktur. He eventually became President of the East Petersburg Historical Society continuing his interest in history.
In addition to his mother Vera, he is survived by an older brother, Dr. William T. Johnson (husband of Sara) of Reinholds, PA and a younger brother, Dr. Frederick S. Johnson (husband of Dr. Jennifer S. Davis) of Annville, PA. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will occur from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mennonite Life (formerly Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society), 2215 Millstream Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
