David R. Hurst, 63, of East Earl, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Stumpf) Hurst, with whom he shared thirty-three years of marriage.
David was born on April 21, 1959, in Goodville and was the son of Weaver and Ruth (Steffy) Hurst.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is his mother, Ruth Hurst, his brother, Daryl Hurst, his daughter, Amanda, two grandchildren, Anthony and Jaeda and two nieces, Patty Roye and Tammy Sebastian.
He is preceded in death by his father, Weaver Hurst and his sister, Debra Shirk.
David worked as a truck driver for Fessenden Hall of PA, Inc. in Lancaster for thirty-six years. He also worked on Saturdays for Perpetual Equestrian LLC in New Holland for six years.
David enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping busy with outside work. He will be sadly missed by his wife, family, friends and beloved cats.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 East Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service and on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be held in Center Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
