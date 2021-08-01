David R. Hornberger, 90, peacefully was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. He graduated from South Williamsport High School, served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict in Okinawa, Japan. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Jan and leaves behind three children, and five grandchildren. David's greatest desire was to serve the Lord and to tell others of the saving grace of Jesus. He will be greatly missed.
