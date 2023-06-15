David R. Graham, Sr. 75 of Wrightsville, formerly of Columbia passed away on Tuesday June 13, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Donna Fink with whom he was married 18 years. His first wife Lea Nobles Graham preceded him in death in 2005. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Douglas R., Sr. and Esther Trimble Graham.
A Hempfield High School graduate, Class of 1965, Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a tracked-vehicle mechanic in 6th Battalion, 27th Artillery Division. He received the Bronze Star for heroism in action while engaged in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. In 2009 he retired from Alcoa after 20 years of service where he worked in the shipping department. He was a member of the VFW Post 2435 and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife are his children, David R., Jr. husband of Carrie Graham; Cindy L. Halterman; stepchildren, Chris L. Raudabaugh; Jennifer L. Glasz; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His brother, Douglas R. Graham, Jr. preceded him in death.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Mitzal officiating. If desired, memorials contributions in Dave's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center at www. va.gov
