David R. Glick, 75, of 334 Stormstown Rd., Bird-in-Hand entered into rest Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Susie Stoltzfus Glick. He was the husband of Katie L. Stoltzfus Glick with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage last November.
A retired dairy farmer, David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 8 children, Joseph married to Anna Zook Glick, Lititz, Rebecca Glick, at home, Jesse married to Martha Lapp Glick, Blain, Marian married to Benuel Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Melvin married to Susie Rose King Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Susanna, Samuel and Daniel Glick, all at home; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Elmer married to Katie Glick, Leola, Aaron married to Rachel Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Rachel married to Christian Esh, Ronks, Lena married to David Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Emma Glick, Bird-in-Hand.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Henry Glick; a daughter, Ruth Glick; stillborn grandson, Matthew; a brother, Amos Glick.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »