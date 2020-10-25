David R. Berkley

David Berkley passed away peacefully at his home in Hingham, MA on Oct. 15th at age 73.
From Hinkletown to Hingham with a few stops along the way. Ephrata High School graduate, Vietnam vet, successful fulfillment entrepreneur. Happiest vacationing and hosting family at the Jersey shore where he ended days listening to the music of his brother and sister-in-law and began days watching the sunrise.
He is survived by his treasured extended MA family - Margaret Adams - Marshfield, MA and her daughter, Kelly Adams and grandson, Matt - Hingham, MA; Kris and Joann Adams and daughters/sons, Kris, Jr., Brielle, Owen, & Charlotte - Rockland, MA; Derek Reese and Sarah Reese and daughters, Lotte and Pippa - Duxbury, MA; and the neurotic family dog, Rosie. Also, Steve (brother) and Joan Berkley of Landisville; Betsy Teschner (sister) and Dick Minnich of Lititz; Mark Berkley (brother) and Mary Gibbons of Oakland, CA; Colin Martin (brother) and Susan Witmer of Millersville, PA; and nephews, Andrew Berkley, Matthew Berkley, and niece Greyson Berkley.
He was exuberant and larger than life. Family and friends could always count on David for limitless generosity and support. Those in his orbit were fortunate. To find the words to say how much he will be missed - not possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA or the Wounded Warrior Project.