David Price Falconer, 66, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at UPMC, Lititz, PA. Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late John Stuart Falconer and Isabel Groff Raub Falconer.
He was a 1970 graduate of Manheim Township High School and went on to earn a B.S. in Business Management at Davis Elkins College, Elkins, WV. in 1974. During his professional life, he held sales positions for the former Raub Supply Company and Identicard Systems, Inc. in Lancaster, and the Westvaco and Federal Signal Companies in Dallas, TX.
David enjoyed finance, music, gardening, bridge and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a gracious host to all, and an affable, devoted caretaker of his late parents. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Surviving David are four siblings: Cary Driver of Winston-Salem, NC; John S., husband of Carol Weeks of Dallas, TX; Edith R., wife of Frederic P. Skinner, M.D. of Fleming Island, FLA; and Isabel F., wife of Thomas S. Buzby, of Lebanon, PA; five nieces and nephews: John S. Falconer, III (Laura Lee Clark) with one child Ana; Edith Wachtel (Mark) with two children Fletcher and Finn; Cary Marcantonio (Canio) with two children Elizabeth and William; Frederic P. Skinner (Soheila Zekri) with two children Frederic III and Alia; and Cary Falconer Skinner (Gerald T. Conrad) with two children John and Elizabeth.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers.
