David Penman of Keystone Villa, Ephrata, died on Friday, July 7 at Maple Farm, Akron. Born in Williamsport, PA in 1925, he was the son of the late David W. Penman and Irene Y. Penman. His sister Jane Taxis and brother William Penman preceded him in death.
David is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Tracy Richmond (Douglas) of Strasburg; son Jon, Beaumont, Texas; grandsons Nicholas Richmond (Lindsay) of Smyrna, Delaware; and Luke Richmond (Laura) of Annville; four great-grandchildren and three nephews.
A veteran of World War II, David served in the United States Navy on the Destroyer Escort USS Schmidt, crossing the Atlantic eighteen times. A graduate of Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA, he received teaching credits from Loch Haven University and a master's degree in Education from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA. After teaching several years in South Williamsport, PA schools, David served as an elementary school principal in the Williamsport Area School District and the Solanco School District. An avid sportsman, David was a founding member of the Beech Ridge Hunting Club in Liberty, PA. He also enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada with his family. His favorite pastime was breeding and raising beagles to participate in field trials. He was a member of Lanco Beagle Club for many years. A lifelong Presbyterian, David had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, Strasburg, PA for many years.
A memorial service for the family will be held at Keystone Villa with the Reverend Bruce Hankee officiating. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to send a donation to the charity of their choice.