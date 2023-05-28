David P. Smith passed away peacefully on May 19th, 2023 after a long illness. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, son of the late H. Edward Smith and Beverly (Foote) Smith.
After several moves with his family, they settled in Lancaster when Dave was 12 years old. He found a huge circle of friends that he loved and was loyal to until his passing.
He graduated from Manheim Township in 1976. In 1979, he met the love of his life, Anna. The first time he saw her, he told her he would marry her - and that he did. They were married for 41 years.
Dave always said his greatest accomplishment was his four amazing children. He could not have been prouder of them. When he became GG, his love went to a whole new level. The Grands were definitely his pride and joy.
Dave's home away from home was the Lancaster County Park where he walked his beloved dogs every day. Dave loved hunting, classic cars, and being with family and friends. He was an active member of Greenhill Sportsman Association, St. Philip Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus Council 17028.
Dave is survived by his wife, Anna, and their four children: Danielle Sternberg (Zach), of Mountville, Kerri Sweigart (Zach), of Lancaster, Kacy Smith, of Lancaster, and Drew Smith, of New Providence; his five siblings: Stephanie Bolton (Sam), of Mifflinburg, Steve Smith (Donna), of Watsontown, PA, Kelly Byrne (Dave), of Lancaster, Brian Smith (Chris), of Willow Street, and Paul Smith (Cathie), of Lancaster; his seven beautiful grandchildren, with whom he was very involved: Anya, Naomi, Monroe, Kaia, Kellan, Kinley, and Alexa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave will be truly missed by his family and friends. Until we meet again.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Dave's life will be held on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at the Knights of Columbus Council Lodge, 1575 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will welcome visitors beginning at 3:00 PM and the service will begin at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East,
Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com