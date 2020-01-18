David P. Buckwalter, 70, of Brickerville, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Jacob and Fannie (Eberly) Buckwalter and was the husband of Sandra L. (Strauss) Buckwalter, with whom he would have shared 50 years of marriage in October.
He was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship where he served as a lay leader for many years. He enjoyed leading singing and teaching Sunday school.
After working as a respiratory therapist during his 1W service, local tragedies during Hurricane Agnus inspired him to train to become a paramedic. He served with Brickerville Ambulance, Ephrata Medic Unit and was a certified trainer for the Red Cross.
He worked in various roles for several medical companies, including Breathing Services, Pediatric and Adult Health Services and Respitech Medical from which he retired in 2016. For the past two years he worked part time driving for Executive Printing and more recently volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Services.
In recent years David developed a love for bicycle riding and was always training for the next big ride. He adored his grandchildren and was ever present at their music and sporting events.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by three children, Kyle D., husband of Rachelle (Shenk) Buckwalter of Lititz, Julie M., wife of Curt Knepper of Denver, Joshua W. Buckwalter of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Samantha and Braden Buckwalter, Leah, Colin and Lydia Knepper; eight siblings, Ruth Anna, wife of James Willis of Texas, Mary, wife of Gerald Brubaker of York, Naomi, wife of the late Paul Herring of Florida, Jacob Buckwalter, Jr., husband of Rhoda of Duncannon, John Buckwalter of Lebanon, Daniel Buckwalter, husband of Helen Buckwalter of Alaska, Susan, wife of Kim Arbaugh of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Vickie, wife of the late Benjamin Buckwalter of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fannie, wife of the late Charles Shell and a brother, Benjamin Buckwalter.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Crossroads Community Fellowship, 1060 E. Newport Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM with Pastors Nelson Martin and Glen Sell officiating. Interment will take place in the Hess Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Crossroads Community Fellowship or Least of These Ministries (Haiti Relief Fund) 1060 E. Newport Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
