David P. Bingaman

David Paul Bingaman, 75, passed away on February 17, 2020 in the loving arms of his family.
He was born in Danville, PA to the late Reverend Adam P. and Alta M. Bingaman. David shared 51 years of marriage with his wife Sandra Irene (Hayhurst) Bingaman.
David earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Chemistry at Susquehanna University and an MBA at Sacramento State University. He was Administrator of Lorillard Tobacco Research Center in Greensboro, NC. Later, he was the Financial Analyst at Eaton Corporation AIL Division in Long Island, NY. Prior to retirement, he worked at Carpenter Technology Corporation in Reading, PA.
An active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lititz, David was Chair of Stewardship. He served as the Auditor of Elizabeth Township.
David was a European car aficionado, car rally master, and enthusiastic world traveler. He was an active member of the Central PA AMPS Chapter and a master modeler of WWI and WWII tanks, for which he won numerous national awards. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Sandra, David is survived by their two daughters: Jennifer B. Lyons, wife of Timothy J. Lyons, and Heather K. Szwed, wife of Matthew S. Szwed, three grandchildren, and his brother: John Bingaman of Livermore, CA.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11 AM, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange Street, Lititz with the family receiving friends from 10-11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 www.hospicecommunity.org
