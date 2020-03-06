David O. Sensenig, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in New Holland to the late Ezra and Anna (Oberholtzer) Sensenig and was the husband of Esther H. (Good) Sensenig. David was a member of Springville Mennonite Church. During his working years he was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Ruth, wife of David Weaver of Ephrata, Carl, husband of Erma Sensenig of Denver, Mark, husband of Irene Sensenig of Waterloo, NY, Erma, wife of Irvin Brubaker of Lebanon, June, wife of Leon Burkholder of Lebanon, Fern, wife of Harlan Nolt of Richland; a daughter-in-law, Edna Sensenig of Stevens; 39 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 113 great-grandchildren; 22 step great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; five siblings, Jeremiah, husband of Vera Sensenig of Quarryville, Alma Horst of Quarryville, Jonas, husband of Grace Ann Sensenig of Holtwood, Barbara Martin of Denver, Freeland, husband of Joyce Sensenig of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ezra Senseing; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ella Martin, Martha Newswanger, Ida Martin Musser and a brother, Adin Sensenig.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
