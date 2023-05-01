David O. Burkholder, age 95 of Morgantown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Born in Nappanee, IN, he was the son of the late David O. and Amanda (Stutzman) Burkholder and the husband of the late Elva (Kauffman) Burkholder who died in 2016. He was also preceded in death by 11 of his 12 siblings.
He is survived by one sister, Iva Nisly, and two children, Lynn, husband of Lynne (Treichler) Burkholder of Morgantown, PA, Wanita, wife of James O'Donohue of Fleetwood, PA, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 6 with family visitation at 10:30 am. and service at 11:00 am. at Rockville Mennonite Church, 210 Cupola Rd., Honey Brook, PA.
A living tribute »