David Nicholas Sturm

Dave Sturm, 69, a veteran newspaperman and author formerly of Lancaster, died of cancer on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Born in post-war Tokyo to a military family, he attended schools in Panama, California, Germany, and Baltimore before the family settled in Towson, Maryland. He attended the University of Maryland and graduated from Towson University with a degree in English.
A passionate newspaperman, he began his career at a weekly in Dundalk, Maryland, followed by a daily in Salamanca, New York. Throughout his career he filled almost every role: reporter, columnist, editorial writer, copy editor, photo editor, and assignment editor.
He worked for the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal from 1976 to 1996, covering everything from the nuclear power plant accident at Three Mile Island to the filming of "Witness" in the Amish farmland. His byline is on the newspaper on the bench beside the statue of the reading man at Steinman Park in downtown Lancaster. He often spoke to school groups about journalism and the First Amendment, and served as a judge for debate competitions.
After leaving Lancaster he worked at weekly newspapers – first at the Prague Post, an English-language weekly in the Czech capital, then at local newspapers run by the Baltimore Sun in the Baltimore suburbs. He retired in 2016.
He wrote several screenplays and novels, including Welcome to Breezewood, recently published by Devil's Party Press.
He was the son of the late C. Richard Sturm, a career U.S. Army master sergeant, and Jeanette Makowski Sturm. He is survived by his wife Laurie Savely, of Silver Spring, MD; son Nicholas, of Charlotte, NC; daughter Allison and her husband Dillon Hall, of Boulder, CO; and step-daughter Sarah Sokolow, of Orlando, FL. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Hake, of Milton, DE; a brother, Christopher Sturm, of Catonsville, MD; his former wife, Chris Noonan Sturm, of Rockville, MD; and nieces Laura Hake, Elizabeth Sturm, and Natalie Sturm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that family and friends contribute to their local library.