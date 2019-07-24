David Nathaniel Glick, 2 year old son of Samuel A. and Sarah B. Stoltzfus Glick, 917 Marticville Road, Pequea PA, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. David was born in Lancaster. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving besides his parents are 2 brothers: Omar Lee Zook and Melvin J. Glick, both at home, grandparents Melvin and Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus of Narvon, and great grandmothers: Rebecca Stoltzfus Kauffman and Rebecca King Ebersol, both of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by grandparents Abner husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Glick of New Providence and the late Levina Stoltzfus Glick.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 917 Marticville Road, Pequea, PA 17565, on Wednesday, July 24th, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in West Beaver Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.