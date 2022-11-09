David Nye Wadel, 89, of Washington Boro, PA, passed from time into eternity on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pinola, Franklin County, PA, to the late Harry S. and Emma (Shetter) Wadel on July 29, 1933 and was the loving husband of Ruth (Blank) Wadel, with whom he spent more than 68 years.
He was a life-long farmer and a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, where he served as a minister, and a bishop of the broader Susquehanna District (EPMC).
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marlin and Denise (Leaman) Wadel of Wolcott, VT; Clair and Susan (Risser) Wadel of Washington Boro, PA; Judith and Rodney Martin of Bridgewater, VA; Joy and Daniel Baltozer of Mount Joy, PA; Angel and Debbie (Babcock) Rivera of Lancaster, PA; a daughter-in-law, Donna Lois (Herr) Wadel of Washington Boro, PA; 33 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Sollenberger of Waynesboro, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, John, Joseph, Paul, and Mark; a sister, Gladys Halteman; a son, Paul, and a great-grandson, Gordon Cormier.
Public visitation and viewings will be held, Lord willing, at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3453 Blue Rock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Monday, November 14, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, at 10 a.m., at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church with interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
