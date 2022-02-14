David N. Roland, 66, of Peach Bottom passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on May 21, 1955, he was the son of the late Neil C. and Sina May Taylor Roland. He was the husband of Eva A. Bachman Roland, whom he married on May 19, 1984.
Dave graduated from Solanco High School. He worked for General Battery and Exide Technology as a set up mechanic. He was a member of the Christ Covenant Church in Conestoga. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his brother and son, working in the garage. He was a member of the Buck Horn Camp in Clinton County. Dave loved pulling pranks on others and making fun. He was often found at rodeos cheering on his granddaughter Darby.
Dave will be missed by his wife, Eva; son, David N., Jr., husband of Michelle of Little Britain; daughter, Kimberly M., wife of Mark Conrad of Washington Boro; grandchildren, Brianna, Mark, Destiny, Rebecca, Darby, Sarah and Colton and his great grandchildren, Eleanor May, Cassie and Case. Dave is also survived by his brother, Gary D. Roland of Peach Bottom.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dave's funeral service on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4PM from the Christ Covenant Church, 3310 Main Street, Conestoga with his son-in-law, Mark Conrad officiating. Friends will be received at the church from 3 to 4PM on Friday. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Dave's memory to Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
