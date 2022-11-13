David Michael Ecenrode, 60, died November 8th, 2022 at Ephrata Hospital after his brave battle with cancer.
Dave was a self-made businessman who created his own successful business, Ecenrode Welding Supply. Dave had a passion for his business, but his greatest passion was that for his family. He was a loving Father, "Poppy"- Grandfather, Son and Brother.
He is survived by his children Taylor and Jenny, his grandchildren Bennett, Leo and Wrenna, his parents Fred and Shirley along with his seven brothers and sisters.
David's Memorial Services will take place at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543 on Friday November 18, 2022 at a 11 AM with visitation from 10-11 AM.
