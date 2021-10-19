David M. Zimmerman, 91, of New Holland, formerly of North Hershey Avenue, Leola, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021.
He was born in New Holland to the late Joseph E. and Hettie (Martin) Zimmerman. He was the husband of the late Barbara H. (Martin) (Reiff) Zimmerman for 14 years before she passed away March 2020. His first wife, Minnie (Nolt) Zimmerman passed away in 2000.
David was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference). In earlier years he was a farmer and had a unique talent to do fine detail work with metal and wood. David had a business from 1968 to 1998, Zimmerman Buggy Supplies, repairing and restoring buggies/tops and carriages. In retirement he volunteered part time at Blessings of Hope for four years.
David is survived by four sons, Adam N., husband of Margaret (Lauver) Zimmerman of New Holland, Alvin N., husband of Elsie (Kilmer) Zimmerman of New Holland, David N., husband of Ilene (Shirk) Zimmerman of Shippensburg, Frank N., husband of Mary Jane (Groff) Zimmerman of Leola; five step-sons; five step-daughters; 15 grandchildren; 68 step-grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and 145 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; two great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Mary Ella Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 254 Amishtown Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 AM from the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
