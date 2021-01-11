David M. Weaver, Retired Bishop

David M. Weaver, 97, of Landis Homes, passed away Jan. 8, 2021. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late J. Reno and Anna N. Metzler Weaver. After WWII in 1946 he sailed on a cattle boat taking heifers to Poland. He married Esther Groff on March 7, 1947. He attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA, and was employed as a carpenter.
They moved to Tioga County in the fall of 1957 to help with a mission church in Morris Run, PA. He served there as deacon then as pastor. He served for 20 years as the bishop for the North Penn District of Lancaster Mennonite Conference. He also served on a rotating basis as the chaplain at the Troy Hospital in Troy, PA.
In Tioga County, David was a dairy farmer and became involved in the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau holding several positions and was involved in various farm organizations. In 1964 he became president of Liberty Young Farmers Association and in 1967, he was voted Region I Outstanding Young Farmer. He lost his right arm in a farming accident in the fall of 1965. He continued farming thanks to the help of community and church. His desire was to be involved in the community where he lived.
In 2008 they moved to Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, PA where he led morning devotions. His wife, Esther Marie Groff Weaver died in February 2017. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a great sense of humor, a love for his family and his Lord.
He is survived by children: Eileen married to Levi Charles, Leola, PA, Barbara married to Marlin Hershey, Brenda married to Kenneth Covelens, both of Lititz , PA, Fred married to Linda Weaver, Birmingham, Alabama,
Carol married to Donovan Oberholtzer, Lititz, PA, Nancy married to Lynn Roth, Lancaster, PA, Keith married to Jennefer Weaver, Harrisonburg, Virginia, D. Michael married to Amy Weaver, Dillsburg, PA; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings: he was the 2nd child of 10; Paul Weaver (Betty), Arlene Houck (the late Earl), Beatrice Yoder (the late Tobias); sister-in-law, Thelma Weaver. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Elizabeth Lutz, Elmer, Jacob, Lloyd and Raymond Weaver, and Dorothy Wambold.
Memorial Services will be published at a later date. Final resting place will be in the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery, Leola, PA. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola