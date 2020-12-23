David M. Vitale, 81, of Millersville passed away Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Gayle P Vitale.
He was a longtime counselor/social worker for the VA Health Care System and Crisis Intervention. Dave enjoyed reading and continuing his education. He also loved singing in the choir at church, bowling, playing cards, and getting the chance to speak Mandarin at Chinese restaurants.
He is survived by his sons, Michael D. Vitale and Sydney R. Vitale.
Dave will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
