David M. Schwanger, 82, of Lititz, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, of natural causes at his residence. He was born in Lancaster, Pa., the son of the late D. Mark Schwanger and Ruth E. Schwanger. He was married for 61 years to Linda M. Schwanger, who survives.
He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Lancaster Business School where he earned a Certificate of Accounting. David was a lifelong employee and second-generation owner of Schwanger Bros. & Co., Inc. He was very active in the Lancaster City community, often lending a hand or sponsoring events.
He was a member of the Lancaster Lions Club; Lodge 43 Free and Accepted Masons; Lancaster Elks; Antique Truck Historical Society; Vagabonds Car Club; Pennsylvania Petroleum Association; Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association; former President of the Oil Heat Council of Lancaster; Past Director for the National Oil Heat Service Managers Association; and an active member of OESP (Oil & Energy Service Professionals).
David was a lifelong car, truck, and motorsports enthusiast and enjoyed attending shows, watching races or talking about cars and trucks.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, often over "lunch at the local diner," and mowing grass at his residence in Lititz.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by four sons: Scott D. Schwanger of Lititz, Douglas M. Schwanger of Lancaster, Jeffrey R. Schwanger of Lancaster, and Stephen E. (Fayetta E.) Schwanger of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Kody J. Schwanger of Lancaster, Wyatt A. Schwanger of Ephrata, Jesse J. Schwanger of Ephrata, Coy H. Schwanger of Ephrata, Justin W. Schwanger of Florida, and Jeffrey (Charlotte) Schwanger of Manheim; two great-grandchildren: Lilli and Rosie Schwanger; two step-grandsons: Todd and Bret Hirst of Ephrata; and a sister Nancy L. Maurer of Lititz.
Friends and family are invited to David's Funeral Service on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Noon at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster (corner of Orange and Pine Streets). The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm and on Friday, April 16 from 11:00am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
