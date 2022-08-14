David M. Pennell, Sr., 69, of Lancaster, passed away on July 29, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care with his son by his side.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles James and Susan B. Pennell. David was married to Melissa Ann Pennell who died on December 6, 1999, to whom he was married for 23 years.
David was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 1971, Mount Joy Vo Tech School of Graphic Arts Class of 1971, and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School Class of 1973 in Printing.
His professional career involved working as a Lancaster Newspaper carrier for 5 years. In 1969 he received the Outstanding Newspaper Boy Award.
In 1971 he was employed by LNP's Circulation Mail Room Carrier Collection and Mission Newspaper. In 1973 he moved to the Composing Room, and in 1975 moved to the Intelligencer Printing Co. He was in the Printing Industry for 48 years prior to his retirement.
He joined the Millersville Jaycees in 1979, held many local offices including Past President.
In 1981 he became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he served in many positions including ministry, vestry, and committees. He was always one of the first people to welcome new visitors and received the St. George Award for his commitment to Youth Development within the Church and Society.
David was also a member of Scouts BSA for well over 30 years. He served in many positions including Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 4, Scoutmaster of Troop 316, a District Commissioner, and many various other committees. David was recognized with a District Award of Merit.
David was also a member of the Throwing Bull Tribe, AAA (50 Years), Thaddeus Stevens Alumni Association, and The Lancaster Sheriffs Association.
Surviving is a daughter, Mary Sue Pennell of Lancaster, a son, David M. Pennell II and wife Angie of Red Lion, PA, 2 grandsons, Gavin and Gabriel, a granddaughter Ivy. A brother William B. Pennell of Manheim, 3 sisters, Susan D. Pennell, Kathleen L. Pennell, and Patricia A. Oatman, of Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Scouters are encouraged to attend in full Field Uniform for the service. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »