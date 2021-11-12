David M. Oberholtzer, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at home.
He was born in East Earl Township to the late Adam L. and Barbara W. (Martin) Oberholtzer and was the husband of Lucy M. (Horst) Oberholtzer.
He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church.
David was a farmer and in later years did woodworking.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by eleven children, Mary, wife of Leroy Fox of Ephrata, Marian, wife of Noah R. Martin of Narvon, Esther, wife of Allen Zeiset of East Earl, Eugene H. Oberholtzer of Tucson, AZ, Luke, husband of Lorraine Oberholtzer of Stevens, Lydia H., wife of Richard Martin of Lititz, Arlene H., wife of Elvin E. Martin of Sparta, WI, Anna Mae, wife of Nevin Zimmerman of East Earl, Earl H., husband of Nancy Oberholtzer of Lititz, Ervin H., husband of Earla Oberholtzer of Lititz, Rachel H. Oberholtzer of Colby, WI; 41 grandchildren; 146 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Adam, husband of Ella Oberholtzer of East Earl, Leroy, husband of Shirley Oberholtzer of Manheim and a sister-in-law, Verna, wife of Irvin Weaver of Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild; two great-grandchildren and four siblings, Anna Wenger, Lena Martin, Noah Oberholtzer, and Barbara Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
