David M. Neidigh, 96, died peacefully at his home in Elizabethtown July 25th with his niece Donna at his side. Born in Marietta September 29, 1924, he was the son of the late Edward Robert and Mary Wagner Neidigh.
David graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1941 at the age of 16. He was a life-long farmer, leaving the farm when he was "invited" by President Truman to report for duty with the Army in 1948. David served at Fort Bliss and following discharge returned home to continue farming.
The youngest of 13 children, Dave is the last of his immediate family. He is survived by 2 nieces, Evonne Neidigh Hanson and Donna Neidigh Hershey (Scott), two great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew. He was predeceased by a nephew, C. Dale Neidigh (Carol Landis).
"Uncle Dave" will be remembered fondly for his wit and fierce independence. Not much for technology, Dave read the paper front to back, worked the puzzles, and would readily discuss current events.
The family is thankful for the support of Masonic Village Hospice over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lancaster County Agricultural Preservation Board, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 325, Lancaster, PA 17603-3562 or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
A graveside service will be held at the Maytown Union Cemetery Friday August 6th at 11 AM with Pastor Richard Vaughn officiating.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com