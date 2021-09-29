David M. Mohn, 80, of Spring City, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Southeastern Veterans Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Martin Mohn.
David attended J.P. McCaskey High School and received his GED while serving in the Marine Corps. He worked for Kunzler and Heavy & Highway Local 158 building highways. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wrestling and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was of the Protestant faith and proudly served his country as Lance Corporal with the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1961.
David is survived by three sons, Mike Mohn, husband of Sue, Millersville, PA, Rick Mohn and Wayne Mohn, both of Lancaster, daughter, Wendy Mohn, North Carolina and an adopted daughter, Dawn Mohn, Lancaster, PA; a sister, Sylvia, wife of William Groff, Willow Street, PA, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Shelley Sangrey, formerly of Conestoga, PA. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Kelly Sangrey and two sisters, Julia Drake and Mary Lou Fulmer.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit David's Memorial Page at