David M. Misel, 65 of 425 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of Harry and Margaret Glatfelter Misel. David was employed in the Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning business.
He is survived by sons: Mike Misel of Columbia and Matthew Misel of Lancaster, PA and a daughter: Kate Misel of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are sisters: Donna Hill and Linda Grove both of Columbia, PA., Peggy Shenberger of Washington Boro, PA and Nancy Forbes of Millersville, PA. He was predeceased by a Sister: Rita Schaeffer.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Kopp officiating.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in David's memory may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. 10th St,. Columbia, PA 17512.
