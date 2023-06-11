David M. Kochenberger of Essington passed away May 31 at age 61. A Lancaster County native, David was a caring individual who loved nature and sports, especially baseball. He was an avid Phillies fan.
David graduated from Penn Manor High School, Millersville, PA. He liked working with his hands and attended DeVry Technical Institute for electrical technician. Using these skills, David served his country in the Air Force at Edwards Airforce Base maintaining fighter jets. David spent 20+ years with American Airlines at the Philadelphia International Airport, and his strong work ethic made him a valuable employee.
David is survived by son Joseph, sisters Florance and René, twin brother Allen (Jennifer) and nephew John, as well as cousins and extended family.
Service will be held at a later date. Donations in David's honor may be made to the American Heart Association, or your favorite conservation organization. Better yet, pay a kindness forward.
Condolences may be made at: Griffithfuneralchapel.com
