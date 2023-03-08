David M. Jenkins, 81, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Dave shared 29 years of marriage with his wife Vickie L. (Rinier) Jenkins. He was the love of Vickie's life. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Everett and Rebecca (Hutchins) Jenkins.
Dave graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1959. He retired from Manheim Auto Auction.
A Bass guitar musician, Dave played with many bands over the years, with his first band being Carl and the Cards. Other bands included Saxy, Sure Gold, Horizon, Joyful Noise, The Goofers, and Outlaw Country. Playing Bass was his passion, and he loved being an entertainer. Dave loved to talk and tell jokes, and he also did impersonations. He was a real piece of work!
Other interests included watching the Phillies and Eagles, NASCAR, and Super Sprint Cars. Dave enjoyed riding his Harley, and going to bike week at Ocean City, MD. Cheese Steaks at Rendezvous Restaurant and Jimmy John's hot dogs were his favorite foods.
In addition to his wife Vickie, Dave is survived by his sons, Kirk Jenkins (Christy) of Warrington, and Brian Jenkins (Michelle) of Lancaster, twin daughters, Karol Mullenax (Chris), and Kelly Kephart (Todd) both of Willow Street, three stepchildren, Michelle King (Thomas), Kristen Ross (John Parker), and Brian Armstrong all of Lancaster, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Donna, and Mary Lou.
Dave's family extends their heartfelt thank you to Dr. Latif, Dr. Shirk, and Dr. Davis for the care they gave to him.
Dave's family will receive guests from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 2 PM, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Steet, PA 17584. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
