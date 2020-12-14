David M. High, 81, of Denver, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 12, 2020. His wife, Esther H. (Martin) High, preceded him in death on May 14, 2020.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Ammon Z. and Katie (Martin) High.
David was a truck driver for Messner Brothers for 30 years. He also provided transportation service for Sunrise Meadows.
He was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving family includes four daughters, Susan High of Denver, Dorcas Martin of East Earl, Janet wife of Clinton Wenger, Unity, WI, and Miriam wife of Neil Martin of Newville; four sons, Leonard husband of Alma High of Newville, Edward husband of Edna High of East Earl, Jeremiah husband of Rosanna High of Spencer, WI and Jay David husband of Melissa High of Edgar, WI; 45 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Lloyd M. High, Rothsville, and Grace married to Marlin Sadler, Osage, IA.
He was preceded in death by a son, James High, a son-in-law, Curvin Martin, and four grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »