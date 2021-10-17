David M. DiCola, 67, of Lancaster, PA passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was the son of the late Albert and Nancy Gable DiCola.
He was of Catholic faith and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. He also completed a two-year course from Willow Street Vo-Tech with a certificate in food trades. He spent most of his professional cooking career as head chef for the former Paragon Tavern. His favorite past-times included going to garage sales and auctions. He always had a keen eye for antiques and collectibles. He especially enjoyed visiting and spending time with his only daughter and granddaughter. He was very proud of the success and hard work of his daughter as he watched her grow up. The last few years of his life were plagued with health challenges, and he would not have gotten through it without the help of his friends Nick and J.J.
His brothers, Steve and Joe preceded David in death. He is survived by his daughter, Trish Stoutzenberger and granddaughter Riley, both of Columbia.
At David’s request, there will be no services. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
