David M. Collins, Sr., age 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the husband of A. Irene West Gaskins-Collins, the late Arlyn E. Welty Collins who died in 2011 and the late Ann M. Rademaker Collins who died in 2003. Born in White Salmon, Washington, he was one of 12 children of the late Arthur and Agnes Dowdy Collins.
David was a career Navy man who earned his Bachelor's Degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Electronics from the Naval Post Graduate School. He was a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, PA where he was a deacon and member of the choir. David also sang in the Manor choir and enjoyed walking, bowling, and dancing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 7 children: David M., Jr., husband of Stephanie Garber of Celebration, FL, Teresa Ann Collins, Karen K. Murphy, both of Wheaton, MD, Annie M. wife of Walter Durham of Stafford, PA, Margaret Lee wife of Peter Klavik of Cary, NC, Daniel S. husband of Andrea Collins of Kirkwood, PA, Kevin M. husband of Grettel Collins of Mt Airy, MD, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many siblings.
There will be a private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »