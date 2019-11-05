David M. Brubaker, 65, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Born in East Cocalico Twp., he was a son of Elva W. (Martin) Brubaker of Stevens, and the late Elvin G. Brubaker.
David worked as a farmer in his early years.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a son, Timothy Stauffer; five brothers and a sister, Earl M. Brubaker of New Holland, Paul M., married to Eva (Ringler) Brubaker of East Earl, James M. Brubaker of East Waterford, Jesse M., married to Mary (Martin) Brubaker of Withee, WI, Elmer M. Brubaker of Stevens, and Esther M. Brubaker of Stevens.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8 at 9:30 am at Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 5-8 pm at 195 Chestnut Hill Road, Stevens. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.