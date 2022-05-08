David Lynn Erb passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 3, 2022, just shy of his 74th birthday from complications of Parkinson's disease. David was born on May 10, 1948, in Lancaster, PA, to Daniel and Janet Erb. He was the third of nine children and one of six boys. David grew up working on his family's farm helping cultivate wheat, corn, tobacco, and other crops. According to a conversation he had with his granddaughter, he most enjoyed milking the cows at his family's small dairy. He left home at the age of 18 to serve in 1-W Service in Florida for two years. From there he, along with his good friends, headed to California.
In 1979, he met Patricia "Patty" Tinsley and her seven-year-old daughter, Tera, in Mammoth Lakes, CA. Three years later David and Patty were married in a small back yard ceremony. The family moved from Mammoth Lakes to Grass Valley, CA, in late 1982 where David and Patty began a very successful sheetrock company called Landis-Erb Enterprises. While David never had any of his own children, he was an incredible father figure to Tera, supporting her in all her endeavors. He didn't miss one sporting event (and there were many) and quietly instilled in her the importance of a solid work ethic. One of his favorite sayings continues to be her mantra- "Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance." David and Tera spent a great deal of time together running on the many trails California has to offer. His running career spanned the better part of three decades and he completed countless 5Ks, 10Ks, and a handful of full marathons. He was happiest when he was outside.
David and Patty moved to San Diego in 2001 to be closer to Tera and her husband Jamie. David was in the room for the birth of his first granddaughter, Hayley, in 2003. In San Diego he finished his career in construction with Pacific Building Group, retiring from there prior to moving to Tega Cay, SC, in 2009 to be closer to Tera and Jamie who had moved to Charlotte, NC, in 2006. By this time, he had become a grandfather again, welcoming Cassidy in 2007.
David enjoyed retirement in South Carolina and filled his time by volunteering weekly with Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of the Men's Breakfast Club and Box Turtle Preservation Club. Additionally, he enjoyed yoga and spending time at the Anne Close Springs Greenway where he ran for miles under the cover of a beautiful canopy of trees. He also attended every soccer game and school performance for both of his grandchildren, making sure the two of them were never short on donuts. David was also a big fan of the Charlotte Checkers, the American Hockey League team that Tera and Jamie both work for. He and Patty were frequent fans in section 107 at Bojangles Coliseum.
David was married to the love of his life, Patty, for 40 years. He was a devoted, loving husband and their relationship was one for the ages. He was also very proud of his brothers and sisters and their families, always speaking fondly about their accomplishments and life experiences. His favorite place to vacation was Lancaster, PA, where most of his family can still be found. He was a remarkable person who led his life with a giving and loving heart. He knew no stranger and his presence will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his (step) daughter Tera and her husband Jamie Black, granddaughters Hayley and Cassidy, his siblings, Elaine Rohrer, Clair, Carl husband of Sharon (Grimes), Clyde husband of Cheryl (Hess), Jerry husband of Cheryl (Groff), Carol wife of Dale Landis, Lynda wife of Kyle King and sister-in-Law, Terri Chadsey, in addition to many relatives of Patty's and his lifetime of friendships.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Daniel E. Erb and brother-in-law H. Kermit Rohrer, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Beachy and Barbara Barnes, and his first granddaughter, Natalie Black.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
