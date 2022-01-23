David Luke Sauder

Gentle, kind, thoughtful, and considerate until the end, David Sauder’s earthly sojourn concluded on January 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine, from complications of COVID-19. As he joyfully adds his voice to the heavenly song, we who remain grieve deeply but are comforted by our shared hope in the gospel of Christ and our shared commitment to continuing the service and compassion that characterized his life.
David was born on December 21, 1941 to Amos and Barbara Sauder. As the son of a minister, his devotion to the church and its work began at a young age, eventually transforming into a call to serve the broader community by becoming a teacher and principal at Ephrata Mennonite School for 41 years. While both church and school offered him the opportunity to exercise his gifts in teaching, they also afforded countless ways for him to share his love for music. David sang in more choirs than most people realize exist, most recently the Heritage Chorale of Lancaster. He conducted the Ephrata Area Mennonite Chorus for 20 years, introduced hundreds of students to a strong choral tradition, and trained many churches and individuals to become proficient in congregational hymn singing. Music was the medium through which he united people from all walks of life, giving glory to God for music’s ability to transcend difficult or mundane circumstances. In retirement, David was able to more fully indulge his love of history and genealogy, working for nine years at the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, organizing the annual Bookworm Frolic and other rare book auctions.
While studying at Millersville State College, David met his perfect life partner, Joanne Marie Longenecker. Together they shared 53 years of marriage, supporting and encouraging each other through everything on their path. Their family expanded to include Christopher, Sharon (and her husband John Muhlfeld), and Matthew (and his wife Jennifer Bowman Sauder) as well as five grandchildren: Maya, Ty, and Luke Sauder and Amy and Jasmine Muhlfeld. As a father and grandfather, David spent hours reading stacks of books, encouraging musical pursuits, and perhaps most importantly, valuing each child’s unique gifts, interests, and personality. He was also blessed and strengthened by close relationships with his surviving siblings: Daniel Sauder (Lois), Marvin Sauder (Betty), Marian Sauder Egli (Orville, deceased), Anna Mary Sauder, and Evelyn Sauder. In heaven he will rejoice to be reunited with his sister Grace Sauder Good and his loving parents.
Memorial gatherings to recognize the Lord’s work in David’s life will be held at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 West Metzler Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. There will be a viewing on Friday, January 28 from 6:00-9:00 pm. Saturday, January 29 will begin with a viewing hour from 12:45-1:45 followed by the funeral service promptly at 2:00 pm. Interment will take place in the Metzler Church Cemetery. Due to the widespread presence of Covid, the family requests that masks be worn at all services.
