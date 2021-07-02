David Livingston Reinmiller, 76, of Leola, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Born in Neosho, Missouri, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Wynona Green Reinmiller of Kansas City, Missouri. A life-long bachelor, David was the beloved younger brother of Mary (George) Duff of Lancaster; Beulah (Pat) Stillman of Lititz; John (Marilyn) Reinmiller of Kansas City; and Joann (George) Cooper of Leola.
Following graduation from high school in Kansas City in 1962, David served for four years with the U.S. Air Force, mostly in Spain. After leaving the service, he attended Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He then moved back to Kansas City where he taught the 5th grade for a few years before going to work for the Jackson County Corrections Center in Kansas City as a payroll officer. Later, he moved to Leola where he drove for Way Messenger Service for a number of years. David then moved to Seadrift, Texas, where he engaged in his long-time passion of fishing. In 2014, he moved back to the Lancaster area to be near family.
In addition to his siblings, David is survived by six nieces and nephews, 29 great-nieces and nephews, and six great-great-nephews and niece. He loved attending their sporting events and he prayed for each one regularly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Eric Cooper.
David attended Salem Hellers Church in Leola. A memorial service in his honor will be held at the church later in the summer. Furnan's-Leola
