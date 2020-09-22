It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn David Lindley Murray, Jr., 40. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 18th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Dave is survived by his wife, Shirley, his sons, Noah (12), Ethan (8), and his precious pups, Penny and Creed, of Millersville, PA.
Dave was born in Rising Sun, Maryland. He was the son of David L. Murray, Sr. (wife, Rita) of Newark, DE and Gayle J. Wysock (husband, Joseph) of Lancaster, PA. Additionally, he was survived by two brothers, Aaron Murray and Jonathan Murray and a sister, Meghan (Murray) Schwed and many extended family members. Last, but not least, Dave is survived by a multitude of loving friends who felt like family.
An entrepreneur at heart, Dave was the founder of Good Spirits Lancaster and a leader in the hospitality industry. He was an avid supporter for all local small businesses and non-profit organizations in Lancaster County. Dave was a man of great passion and love. His legacy will go on as he was an organ donor and was able to provide the gift of life to others.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Bluestone Estate, 30-A Refton Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 at 2:00 PM. All friends are encouraged to wear a mask and Dave's favorite color, royal blue. Additionally, all guests are encouraged to bring a written memory or story that will be shared at a later date with Dave's children.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Arch Street Center at 629 N. Market St., Lancaster, PA. 17603 in memory of David L. Murray. Donations can be made at https://archstreetcenter.org/donate/. Arch Street Center provides a safe, caring and judgement-free space for adults with mental health issues. The family wishes to support this organization, who helps to remove the stigma surrounding mental health illness and encourage those who are silently suffering to seek and accept support. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
