David Leroy Brubaker, 83, of Landisville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2021 at his home. He was the loving and devoted husband of Doris F. (Geib) Brubaker to whom he was married to for 13 years. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Titus Brubaker, Jr. and Martha (Bender) Brubaker.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey Highschool in 1956, he enrolled at the University of Alabama and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. During high school, he also attended the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology studying Drafting as well as Lancaster County Career & Technology- Brownstown Campus where he studied machine shop training.
His professional career included, New Holland Machine Company, Quaker State Metals Company, Binkley & Ober, Inc., Armstrong Research and Development Center, RCA, followed by the president and owner of Den Tec Inc. until stepping down in 1998 to take on the position of Human Resource Manager, retiring in 2005.
David was very active in the community and was president of the Leola Area Jaycees, a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association of America and served on the East Hempfield and Conestoga Valley school boards.
He was a member of LifeSpring Fellowship Church. He also taught Sunday school for nearly 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, photography and metal working.
In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by a daughter, Deirdre L. Garcia; two step children and three step grandchildren; and a sister, Audrey Brubaker Singer (wife of Robert). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife in 2003, Dorothy “Dottie” Myers Brubaker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at LifeSpring Fellowship, 490 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: University of Alabama General Scholarship Fund, PO Box 3652, University, Alabama or to the church at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
