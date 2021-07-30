David Lee Meck, 74, passed peacefully at home into the next life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer's.
Dave was born in the small town of Ephrata, PA in Lancaster County to Joseph Zerfass Meck and Sara Anne Neff, where he was the oldest of 5 children. He attended Penn State University, and graduated with a BS Degree in Mathematics. His career with IBM spanned 43 years, and gave him the opportunity to contribute in a wide variety of technical, leadership, and teaching positions. Among his most treasured accomplishments, he was awarded 9 patents, acted as IBM liaison to Marist College where he was also an Honorary Professor, and held an overseas assignment in Montpellier, France.
Dave was a brilliant man, with many hobbies and interests, including science, travel, sports, and photography. He loved meeting people, always had a story to share, and never forgot a face. His unique laugh could be heard wherever he went.
Dave was a devoted family man, and especially enjoyed talking about his 3 daughters and 2 sons any chance he got. He also enjoyed acting, teaching Sunday School, and being a Scout Leader. Between work and personal life, Dave traveled to 6 continents and 48 states, collecting Hard Rock pins along the way. At his core was his belief in God and his Christian faith, giving purpose and meaning to all that he did.
Dave is survived by his wife Dale Champlin Meck of 32 years, and their sons Michael (Catie) Meck and Matthew (Hannah) Meck, daughters Kristin (Eric) Littlefield and Allison Meck and their mother Linda Cramer Gray, granddaughter Leanne Littlefield, grandsons Ethan Cappellini and Lucas Horton, mother Sara Meck, sister Karen Meck, brother Bill Meck, nieces Sheryl Meck, Michelle Meck, JoAnna (Aaron) Gasparich and Jessica Meck, and nephew Joseph (Danielle) Meck.
Dave was predeceased by his daughter Jenifer Meck, grandson Wyatt Horton, brothers James Meck and Daniel (Clarita) Meck, and his father Joseph Meck.
Calling hours will be Monday, August 2 from 6pm to 8pm and Tuesday, August 3 from 10am to 11am at the United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, August 3 at 11am at the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, with burial following at Union Cemetery in Hyde Park, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, The Alzheimer's Association, or Hudson Valley Hospice.