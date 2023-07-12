David Lee Lukens, Sr., 49, of Steelton, passed away on June 25, 2023 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. David was the son of the late Wayne W. Lukens and Cherie J. Brown. David is survived by two children, Alyssa Fisher, wife of Austin of Bainbridge and David L. Lukens, Jr. of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Payton, Pierson, and Parklynn Fisher; a sister, Sherry Lukens of Steelton and a brother, Matthew Lukens, Sr. of N. Dakota.
David enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycle.
A memorial service honoring David's life will be held at Encounter Church, 221 N. Front Street, Bainbridge, PA 17502 on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12 noon. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
