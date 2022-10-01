David Lee Lefever, age 54 of Wrightsville, PA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Lloyd M. & Ellen McCaulley Lefever.
He loved working on cars and was there to help anyone that needed help, down to his last dollar.
Surviving are two daughters, Amanda wife of Alexander Maldonado of Willow Street, and Jasmine Lefever of Columbia, 11 siblings: Lloyd, Shirley, Judy, Jeffery, Millie, Pattie, Esther, Donald, Robert, Richard and Ellen.
A celebration of his life will take place at the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, October 3rd at 11 a.m. with a calling time from 10 a.m. until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
