David Lee Hess, 67, of Pompano Beach, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Earl and Erla (Kindt) Hess.
He was a former member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
David was the former president of Hess Foods, Hess Entertainment Co., and Hess Business Brokers. He traveled the world; five continents and countless countries. He had a love for luxury and sports cars, and animals, especially the neighborhood strays.
David is survived by two daughters, Lisa Ann, wife of Bryan Rosica, Lori Ann, wife of Ted Cowell; six grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, and Olivia Rosica, Elizabeth Cowell-Manion, wife of Michael Manion, Alexandria Cowell, Chase Cowell and two siblings, Doris E., wife of Ray H. Good, Arnold R. Hess, partner of Dorinda Showalter.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to your local SPCA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.