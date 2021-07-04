David Lee Brooks, Sr., 72, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home in Conowingo, Maryland. Born in Marion, VA, he was the son of the late Luther R. and Mattie (Sheets) Brooks.
David had worked for Chrysler Motors for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
David is survived by 3 children: Debbie McElroy, David Lee Brooks, Jr., and Rebecca Butler. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a brother, Darrell Brooks. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Lynn Gradwell.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
