David L. Zimmerman, 82, formerly of Hempfield Hill Road, Columbia, where he lived most of his adult life, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 28, 2021. In later years, he lived at Willow View Retirement Home, Lancaster. He recently suffered a fall that caused his hospitalization. Following discharge from the hospital, he passed away a day later. David was born in Columbia, the third of four children of the late Paul W., Sr. and Beatrice Schoenberger Zimmerman.
David graduated from Hempfield High School. He also graduated from Millersville State Teachers College, Class of 1961 and later with a Masters' Degree from Millersville. He began teaching elementary students in Coatesville, then Parkesburg. His last teaching assignment was at Penn Johns, a one room school in the Conestoga Valley School District. That school consisted of mostly Amish Elementary students that he taught for several years. David left teaching in 1967 and began as a Librarian at the Lancaster County Library. After years in many departments there, he became the first librarian to serve the Library Book Mobile where it traveled to various rural areas in Lancaster County to make available a multitude of books to those that did not have access to those resources. He made numerous presentations to different groups that centered on history and books in general. David also started the branch library on South Duke Street, Lancaster. In retirement he traveled to numerous countries that he loved in Europe.
He is survived by his sister: Louise A. (Carl) Harnish, Columbia. One sister-in-law: Jennifer (Robert) Mohler, Lancaster. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul W. (Janet) Zimmerman, Jr. and Jere Zimmerman.
The Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed including masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Lancaster County Library, 1866 Colonial Village Lane, Suite 107, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com