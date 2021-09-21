David L. Wood, Sr., age 79, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away at the Brandywine Hospital on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was the husband of Hazel V. Barlow Wood with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage on September 14th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Elmer & Elsie Rineer Wood.
He worked as a body mechanic for many years. He enjoyed fishing and car racing.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Tina Nelson of Coatesville, Michelle Johnson of Colorado, Tammy wife of Jack Small of Thorndale, Robin wife of Gary Peace of Quarryville, Tina wife of Gene Beachy of Peach Bottom, Charles Wood at home, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Alice Breitenbach of Delaware. He was preceded in death by a son, David L. Wood, Jr. and a brother Elmer Wood.
At David's request there will be no service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
