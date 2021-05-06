David L. Will

David L. "Dave" Will, 67, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Emmert and Helen Rambler Will. He was the loving husband of Betty J. Stoner Will they observed their 45th wedding anniversary this past February. Dave worked at the former Specialty Bakers, Lititz. He was a member of Pine Paupers Hunting Camp in Clinton County and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving is addition to his wife are five siblings; Linda Snavely, Harry Will, Betty Martin, Paul Will, and Judy Heisey.
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at LGH 6 North ICU and Chaplain David and Gabi for their kind care and compassion over the course of his stay.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dave's memory to the American Lung Association, 625 North Governor Printz Boulevard, Suite 2, Essington, PA 19029. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com