David L. White, 74, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home in Delaware. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Richard G. and Jane Zilhardt White. He was the partner of Melvin Frye for 31 years.
Dave graduated from Donegal High School and Hiram Scott College, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He retired as President in January, 2017 from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland Programs for Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. David was co-director of the nationally recognized Special Offenders Services Program for Lancaster County from 1980 to 1993. This award-winning program supervised individuals with intellectual disabilities while on probation, and also trained law enforcement on how to recognize and work with people who have cognitive disabilities.
Dave's true passion was restoration and preservation of his beloved Marietta community. In 1965, at the young age of 18, Dave united with several other Marietta residents to form a work group that eventually became Marietta Restoration Associates. From its humble beginnings, MRA grew to become one of the premier drivers of economic stimulus and historic preservation in Marietta. Dave was elected to Marietta's Borough Council in 1976. During the 1980s while serving as President of MRA, Council President and the Marietta Columbia Economic Development Corporation, he leveraged synergies of the groups working with other impassioned community volunteers to execute key land purchases through grants from the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority. Those key land purchases included the riverfront parcels which today serve as the foundation for the Northwest Lancaster Country River Trail.
During Dave's involvement, MRA and Marietta Borough executed other highly important projects that contributed to Marietta's deep character today, including the beautiful curbing on Front Street, which was crafted from stone from the Wrightsville quarry to match the historic stone that existed on Front Street, and the widening and paving of Front Street, which heretofore had existed as a one-lane thoroughfare with an abandoned rail line on the street. Additionally, the Union Meeting House was being considered for demolition at one time, but through Dave's actions and other volunteers, it was instead restored to its original appearance, inside and out.
Surviving in addition to his partner Melvin, is a brother, Don White; a sister-in-law, Beverly White; niece:, Cheryl Malpezzi; a nephew, Dean White; and two great-nephews, Jonathan and Nicholas Malpezzi. He was preceded in death by a brother, J. Richard White.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Meeting House, 82 North Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547. Following the service, the family invites guests to stay for light refreshments and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Marietta Restoration Associates, 3 W. Walnut St., Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com