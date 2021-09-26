A Memorial Service for David L. Sunden will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM in the Thomas Auditorium at Willow Lakes. The address is 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA. All are welcome.
COVID protocols at the facility require that masks be worn in the building. There will be an opportunity for socializing after the service.
For more information, please contact Larry Sunden at larry@sunden.com or call 201-960-1433.
The family is grateful to all those who sent their condolences after David's death on December 13, 2020. We hope you can join us at this opportunity to celebrate his life.
Please visit David's Memorial Page at:
