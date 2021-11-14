David L. Sanchez, 70, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacinto and Beatrice Martin Sanchez. David was a mechanic and most recently worked for Pep Boys, Lancaster. He had an extensive collection of canes and knives. David proudly served in the United States Army and Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart, and several Bronze Stars. He will be lovingly missed by his beloved dog, Billy.
Surviving is his fiancée, Victoria Snyder, Elizabethtown, two brothers, Paul husband of Lisa Sanchez, Manheim, William husband of Carmen Sanchez, Virginia, three sisters, Diana Sanchez Groff, Lancaster, Carmen wife of Dale Bezzard, Manheim, Mildred Sanchez, Leola, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Dennis and Richard Sanchez.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David’s committal service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in David’s memory to Mount Joy American Legion Post 185, 255 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com